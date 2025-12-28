Wike Signals Fresh Political Showdown With Fubara in Rivers

Former Rivers State governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hinted that another political battle may begin in Rivers State from January 2026.

Speaking to leaders and supporters from Ahoada East and Ahoada West, Wike said political activities will resume early next year, showing that the crisis in Rivers politics may not be over yet.

Wike said some people are now claiming loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, but failed to support him openly during the tough 2023 elections. He insisted that he and his supporters stood by Tinubu when it was not popular to do so.

According to him, those who made sacrifices during the election period should not be forgotten, adding that their efforts will not be wasted.

Wike also stressed that agreements must be respected, warning that he will not be part of any deal that cannot be kept.

“Agreement is agreement. If you can’t keep it, don’t enter it,” he said.

He assured his supporters that there is no cause for fear, saying they will speak clearly at the right time. Wike also reaffirmed his continued support for President Tinubu.

The event, held in Ahoada East, was attended by top political figures from across the South-South region.



