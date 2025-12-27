Popular Nollywood Actress Allwell Ademola Is Dead

Nollywood actress and producer, Allwell Ademola, has reportedly died, entertainment sources said on Saturday.

Ademola, 43, is said to have suffered a heart attack at her residence before she was taken to hospital, according to reports circulating within the film community.

Fellow actress, Faithia Williams, took to Instagram to share her reaction to news of Ademola’s passing, writing, “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell”

Also reacting, popular actress Mide Martins posted a photo of Ademola on Facebook, writing,

“BLACK SATURDAY……This is not fair May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell”

Another colleague, Damola Olatunji, posted a candlelight image with the caption:

“Life is a mirage.”

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko, expressed disbelief at the reports, saying: “No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name.

“I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/ aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”





Tributes have begun pouring in on social media as colleagues and fans react to the news.



