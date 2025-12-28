“Davido’s Father, Deji, Is The Teal ‘governor’ Of Osun State , Not Ademola,”.. Jelili Adesiyan, Former Minister Of Police Affairs

Jelili Adesiyan, former Minister of Police, has described Deji Adeleke as a major force in Osun State politics, highlighting his significant influence even during his brother’s tenure in government.

In a recent interview, Adesiyan said, “You know it yourself he’s the governor even when his brother was in government I served under him. I knew the influence he wielded on his senior brother.”

He further noted Adeleke’s business acumen, saying, “You know Deji is a businessman and a capitalist to the core. He has to protect his interests. But today his interest is more than people of Osun State.”

On Adeleke’s political stature, Adesiyan added, “Who’s Adeleke? Can that one become a governor? He knows I’m saying this to you and when he hears it he’ll say that man again. He’s the one in charge.”

Adesiyan’s comments underscore Adeleke’s dual role as both a businessman and a key political player, reinforcing his reputation as a central figure in the state.