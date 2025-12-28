2023 Election : Fayose Justifies G-5 PDP Governors Action Supporting Tinubu, Amid Makinde's Regret

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asserted that the ongoing wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fully vindicated Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and the G-5 governors, who were once branded as traitors for their stance against the party's leadership.

In a recent television interview, Fayose defended the defecting governors, stating that their moves were driven by personal and regional interests. "Most of the governors that jumped did so in their own interest, what they felt would secure their future and their people. I wouldn’t blame them," he said.

Fayose revealed that he had previously warned PDP leaders about impending crises within the party. "When the roof started sinking, I came out and spoke. I told Sẹ́un Okinbaloye that the PDP would face a lot of challenges," he recalled.

Highlighting Wike's role, Fayose praised the former Rivers State Governor for openly addressing grievances, particularly unfulfilled agreements with the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. "Governor Wike did not hide anything. He openly said that what Atiku agreed with them was not done. He fought that cause and he did not fight alone," Fayose noted, adding that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other G-5 members stood firm and even engaged the president multiple times.

The former governor pointed out a shift in public perception, saying many Nigerians initially viewed the G-5 as traitors. "Many people saw the G-5 governors as traitors. But if you sit back now, the presidential candidate of the PDP has left, the vice-presidential candidate has left, governors and senators have left," he observed.

Fayose concluded that the mass exits validate Wike's early foresight. "That means Wike has been vindicated. What they never saw, Wike saw earlier on."

The PDP has faced significant turmoil in 2025, with numerous high-profile figures, including governors and lawmakers, defecting primarily to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid internal leadership crises.

It will be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in a recent interview said he regretted supporting President Bola Tinubu in 2023 , vowing not to support his re-election in 2027