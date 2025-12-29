Videos From Accident Scene Involving Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua..Police Report

 These are videos from the scene of the accident involving Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday 

Two people died in the incident 



OGUN POLICE COMMAND REPORT: ANTHONY JOSHUA SURVIVES ACCIDENT, TWO PASSENGERS LOSE LIVES.

The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident today, Monday, December 29, 2025, at about 11:00 am, in Makun, Ogun State. The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.


The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention.


Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.


Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.


DSP OLUSEYI B. BABASEYI 

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE 

OGUN STATE COMMAND 

ELEWERAN, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE.


29TH DECEMBER, 2025.

