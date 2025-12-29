Anthony Joshua Involved In Car Crash In Nigeria, Two Die ( Pictures)

World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident today in Makun, Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The vehicle carrying Joshua reportedly collided with another car under circumstances that are still being investigated.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident , said Joshua sustained minor injuries, saying that two people died on the spot.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of concern, while local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Brief Statement By Ogun State Police PRO

"The Ogun State Police Command confirms a road accident today in front of Sinoma, before Danco, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. Anthony Joshua and other injured persons have been rushed to the hospital."

