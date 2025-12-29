Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Set To Defect To APC

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is reportedly set to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the first week of January, according to Daily Nigerian.

Governor Yusuf currently controls 25 of the 27 NNPP members in the Kano State House of Assembly, following the deaths of two members.

The defection is set to take place without the backing of the former Governor of Kano State and NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who has rejected the move.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf is said to have initiated steps to remove his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, through impeachment.

This is reportedly to clear the way for Murtala Sule-Garo, the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, to assume the deputy governorship position.

The political maneuver has stirred discussions among Kano State political observers, highlighting ongoing realignments ahead of upcoming elections.