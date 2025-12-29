Exclusive : Military Recover Canisters Of US Missiles Strike In Sokoto ( Pictures, Videos)

Few days after the United States of America military, in collaboration with their Nigerian counterpart, launched massive attacks on the camps of terrorist groups in Sokoto State,  the Army have recovered the canisters from the fired missiles 

According to CKNNews investigation,  areas affected by the attack were the Bauni Forest around Waria and Alkassim villages in Tangaza LGA Sokoto State

No civilian casualties were recorded in the operation 

The canisters found are the fuel boosters from the Tomahawk missiles used for the airstrikes

They have been moved to a safe place by the military while a mop up operation is ongoing in the area

It will be recalled that the President of US Donald Trump had on Christmas day announced the military action against terrorists groups in some parts of  Nigeria without giving much details 

The Nigerian government, through the Minister for Foreign Affairs also confirmed the strike and went further to state that it was a joint operation between the Nigerian military and their US counterpart and that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave his approval for the operations 

CKNNews gathered that several members of the Lakurawa terrorist group as well as ISWAP, were killed in the operation , others fled the area 

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army Colonel Appolonia Anele confirmed the recoveries but didn't give more details 

