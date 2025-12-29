Excessive Speeding And Wrong Overtaking Cause Of Anthony Joshua's Car Crash...FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) wishes to confirm a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State, involving a Lexus Jeep conveying world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, and a stationary truck.

Preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command indicate that the crash occurred at about 1200HRS and was promptly reported to the Corps. FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three (3) minutes of notification, enabling swift rescue operations, evacuation of victims, effective traffic control, and prevention of secondary crashes.

The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN (private) and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number.

A total of five adult males were involved in the crash. Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

To this end, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed on behalf of the entire Management and staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery.

FRSC reiterates its warning to motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking, excessive speed, and disregard for traffic regulations, particularly on high-speed corridors such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. Motorists are urged to exercise patience, maintain lane discipline, and prioritise safety over haste, especially during the festive travel period.

The public is reminded that the Corps remains resolute in its mandate to ensure safer roads, prompt emergency response, and sustained public education aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities across the country.