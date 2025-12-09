Unizik Student Electrocuted While Ironing Clothes In His Hostel

byCKN NEWS -
0


A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has passed on after being electrocuted while ironing.

The student, popularly known by his nickname Fedwin, was a 200-level student who lived in a lodge off campus. 

He was said to have fallen while ironing his clothes. A video shared online show Fedwin lying motionless on the floor with an iron on his chest. His lodge mates made frantic calls to try to get help for him.

Other photos shared later show him being moved from the hostel to a hospital.

Unizik students later  posted updates on Facebook, mourning him, indicating he did not make it

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال