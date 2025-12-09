Unizik Student Electrocuted While Ironing Clothes In His Hostel

A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has passed on after being electrocuted while ironing.

The student, popularly known by his nickname Fedwin, was a 200-level student who lived in a lodge off campus.

He was said to have fallen while ironing his clothes. A video shared online show Fedwin lying motionless on the floor with an iron on his chest. His lodge mates made frantic calls to try to get help for him.

Other photos shared later show him being moved from the hostel to a hospital.

Unizik students later posted updates on Facebook, mourning him, indicating he did not make it