Ghana Police Rescue Kidnap Victims , Three Arrested

The Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region has rescued a kidnap victim in Wapuli, Yendi Division, following a swift intelligence-led operation.

According to a Northern Regional situation report, the case was reported to the Tamale Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (TRPID) on December 2, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m. The kidnappers had demanded GH₵100,000 from the victim’s family for his release.

The Northern Regional Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, immediately dispatched a five-member intelligence team from Tamale RPID to Wapuli to conduct surveillance and carry out the rescue operation. The victim was successfully rescued on December 5.

In the early hours of Saturday, December 6, around 12:30 a.m., police engaged the suspects in a gun battle. The suspects fled, leaving behind a motorbike registered M 25 NR and a Samsung mobile phone, which were recovered as exhibits.

Later that morning, police arrested three suspects at Bokpaba along the Bimbila-Yendi road. They have been identified as Haruna Seidu, 31; Amidu Bandi, 30; and Osman Bandi, 40.

Police also recovered GH₵70,000, believed to be part of the ransom, along with two motorbikes. One suspect remains at large.

“He is considered armed and dangerous, and the Intel team is actively pursuing him to effect his arrest. Further developments will be communicated,” the report added.