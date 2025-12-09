Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara Decamps To APC





Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with key political stakeholders and loyal supporters.





The announcement, on Tuesday, followed a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt, where the governor briefed party leaders and associates on recent consultations.





At the meeting which later allowed journalists in, Governor Fubara said his decision was influenced by a meeting he held on Monday with President Bola Tinubu, describing the visit as a strategic step to avoid “mistakes” and ensure stability in the state.





“I went to see Mr. President not for a personal visit but for a state interest consultation,” he said.

“He has taken note of the situation in our state and will act swiftly.”





Governor Fubara stated that the long-awaited signal for their political realignment had been given.





“We have the full support and a positive nod to leave where we are,” he said.





“We didn’t get any protection where we were, and the reason we are still standing today is because of that new place.”





He credited the President for his continued leadership position.





“Without Mr. President, there wouldn’t be any His Excellency Siminalayi. It would have been a former governor,” he stated.





The governor said the move to the APC was the only practical way to fully support the President.





“We cannot support Mr. President in isolation. We cannot give him backyard support,” he said.

“This evening, we are moving to the APC.”





Governor Fubara assured supporters that the formal processes for the defection would begin immediately and reiterated his commitment to their collective political goals.





“I have not let you down before, and I will not let you down now,” he said.