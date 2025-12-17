UK Based Nigerian Woman Sentenced To 50 Months Imprisonment For Dangerous Driving Leading To Death

A Nigerian woman has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for dangerous driving that killed a 61-year-old man in Crewe.

Oghenevwaire Shittu, 39, of Ruskin Road, Crewe, appeared in Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, September 4, having previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Shittu was driving a green BMW along Nantwich Road in Wistaston shortly before 10.10 a.m. on Friday, February 9, when she collided with Crewe resident Stephen Rae.

Tephen had crossed the road and was waiting at a central refuge island marked by two fluorescent bollards.

The BMW was seen on CCTV driving towards Crewe when it made a noticeable shift from its position on the road to the central island. It continued to drive onto the island, striking Stephen. CCTV footage showed no evidence of the BMW's brake lights being activated.

Members of the public rushed to Stephen's aid, but he suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shittu was later arrested on the scene. She passed the drug and alcohol screening, as well as the roadside fitness test. In the interview, she offered no explanation for how the collision occurred. She stated that she was familiar with the road and there were no distractions inside or outside the vehicle.

She was found to be driving without a valid licence, having only held a UK provisional licence since 2022, and without insurance.

Shittu will be disqualified from driving for five years in addition to her prison sentence, and she will be required to take an extended driving test.

Following Stephen Rae's sentencing, his family said:

"Stephen was a beloved son and nephew."

"We're relieved to be at the end of this long process. But, regardless of who is held accountable for Stephen's death, no sentence will ever bring Stephen back to us.

Sergeant Andrew Dennison added:

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you must understand that driving is a privilege, not a right, and nothing justifies not paying full attention to the road."

"While Shittu is now behind bars for this offense, nothing will bring Stephen back, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

This collision could have easily been avoided, so if anything positive can be gleaned from this tragic event, I hope it serves as a reminder of the sudden and devastating consequences of driving while distracted."