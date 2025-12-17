Insecurity: Tinubu Meets With Labour Leaders Over Planned Protest

In a last minute effort to forestall a disruption in normal daily business activities and public order, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, late Tuesday met with leaderships of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).





The meeting, called ahead of today’s planned protest by the organised Labour against insecurity across the country, had representatives of relevant stakeholders in attendance.





Speaking to journalists after the meeting, President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who was responding to a question on whether the organised Labour was still going on with its plan to protest, said he and his colleagues in attendance would have to meet with the larger house to come to a decision that could be announced subsequently.





“We came for consultation with the President, and we are finished. So we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow you’ll get the outcome”, he said.





On whether the protest would go on as earlier announced, Ajaero said “If I’m insisting or not insisting, I’ll communicate to you. It’s not an organization that one person rules, let’s go back. Now you have a meeting of Labour and the governor’s forum. We’ll go back to the drawing board and digest all that Mr. President said to us, and move forward from there”, he said.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said the meeting was part of consultations, adding that all stakeholders, including government, Labour and the governed are meant to work for the country.

“Consultation is going on, we’re dialoguing. Like he said at the end of the day, you’ll know what you’re supposed to know and what you want to know. We are here to serve the country; both the Labour, the government and the governed. We’re all working service to the nation”, the governor said.





Also speaking, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeoch, said the meeting with the President was a satisfying experience for the Labour, noting that the fact that the administration had managed to bring the economy to a safe place was good enough message to Labour.





“Citizens who are also members of an NLC wanted to see Mr. President, and they’ve seen Mr. President, and of course, you know, they are happy they’ve seen Mr. President, and they’ve had firsthand that at least the President has driven the economy out of the woods. So it’s a very good news”, she said.



