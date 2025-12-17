Cultists Kill Rufus Giwa Poly Student

Suspected cultists have killed a student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, identified as Peter, in the Opomulero area of Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

According to sources, the attackers stormed the area in the evening while searching for rival cult members, pretended to be visitors, called Peter out of his residence, and shot him at close range; he later died after being rushed to the hospital.

The killing followed days of tension and violent clashes between rival cult groups, Eiye and Buccaneers, which allegedly started during a birthday celebration on campus and escalated into reprisals. Peter, also known as Don P, was said to have been mourning the death of his mother, who passed away about three weeks earlier.