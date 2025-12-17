Transcorp Hotels Appoints Awele Elumelu Chairman From January 1st

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced that Dr. (Mrs.) Awele Vivien Elumelu, will assume the role of Board Chair from January 1, 2026. She succeeds Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, who will retire from the position after the conclusion of his tenure on the same date.

Elumelu brings leadership experience that spans healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy. She currently serves as Chair of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), one of Nigeria’s top health insurance providers, as well as Avon Medical Practice, a rapidly expanding network of hospitals and clinics.

The wife of Mr. Tony Elumelu also leads Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited.

A trained medical doctor with an MBBS from the University of Benin, she has practised in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Her clinical background is further strengthened by executive education from globally respected institutions, such as Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and London School of Economics.

Elumelu’s commitment to social impact was demonstrated through her role as Trustee and Co-Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering young entrepreneurs. Through the foundation, she had been instrumental in driving gender inclusion and supporting over 24,000 young African men and women with seed capital, training, and mentorship.

Commenting, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices. Her strategic insight will be invaluable, as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholder