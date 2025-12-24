Two Kano Assembly Members Die Same Day

The Kano State House of Assembly has been plunged into mourning following the sudden deaths of two members, Aminu Ungoggo and Sarki Daneji, who reportedly passed away within hours of each other on Wednesday.

The first to pass was Ungogo, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, who reportedly died at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday by the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai.

“The late Hon. Ungogo died while in active duty at the Kano State House of Assembly. He is survived by his wife and children,” the statement

Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Falgore, condoled with the family of the deceased, the constituents of Ungogo, and fellow lawmakers, describing the loss as irreplaceable.

“Hon. Ungogo’s death comes at a critical time when Kano citizens needed him most,” he said.

Ungogo was scheduled to be buried on Wednesday evening at exactly 6:00pm in his hometown.