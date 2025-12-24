Full Text Of President Tinubu’s Christmas Address To Nigerians

PRESIDENT TINUBU'S 2025 CHRISTMAS GOODWILL MESSAGE

My Fellow Nigerians,

As we mark this year's Christmas, may the love of Christ and his message of grace, hope, peace, and goodwill to humanity abide with us all.

Beyond the celebration and festivities of this season, Christmas reminds us to reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ's birth and his message of salvation as the Prince of Peace.

On this Holy Day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially among individuals of differing religious beliefs.

As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence.

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us also reflect on the many contributions that Christians in Nigeria, as followers of Christ, have made and continue to make toward the progress of our country.

The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society. We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities.

For those who bring hope and faith in the midst of despair, this season is a reminder that, despite daunting challenges, God is with us.

Since I assumed office in 2023, I have continually reassured Nigerians of our unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation

That commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity.

No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith. The love for God and love for humanity is at the heart of all the great faiths. These shared values must continue to bind us together as one indivisible and resilient people of our blessed country.

Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of engaging with prominent leaders from the two major faiths in the country, particularly amid concerns about religious intolerance and insecurity. We will build on these conversations to strengthen collaboration between government and religious institutions, prevent conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.

As many Nigerians travel to reunite with family and loved ones during this holiday period, I urge all citizens to exercise patience and maintain discipline on the roads.

I wish all travellers a safe journey and a safe return to their destinations.

With confidence in divine providence and our collective strength, we will continue the work of building a greater Nigeria-one that future generations will be proud of.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,





Federal Republic of Nigeria

December 25, 2025