Alleged Defamation:Pastor Chris Okafor Threatens To Sue Verydarkman





This is the press statement issued by Pastor Chris Okafor's lawyers today over the alleged defamation by Verydarkman

PRESS BRIEFING IN RESPECT OF THE CYBER INCITEMENT, CYBER BULLYING, CYBER HARASSMENT, CYBER STALKING, CRIMINAL DEFAMATION, AND MALICIOUS ACTS OF IMPOSTOR PERPETRATED BY MARTINS VINCENT OTSE (POPULARLY KNOWN AS VERYDARKMAN) AND ONE YOUNG LADY WHO INTRODUCED HERSELF AS MISS CHI AGAINST OUR CLIENT, PST.DR. CHRIS OKAFOR, THE SENIOR PASTOR; OF MOUNTAIN OF LIBERATION AND MIRACLE MINISTRIES; ALSO KNOWN AS GRACE NATION LIBERATION CITY.

Gentlemen of Press we are counsel to Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor, hereinafter referred to as Our Client on whose instructions and instance we are issuing this press briefing in conjunction with concerned members of civil society group.

It has come to our notice and as well as to the public domain of Cyber Incitement, Cyber Bullying, Cyber Harassment, Cyber Stalking, Criminal Defamation, and malicious acts of impostor perpetrated by Martins Vincent Otse (Popularly Known As Verydarkman) and one young lady who introduced herself as Miss Chi against our Client, Pst. Dr. Chris Okafor, the Senior Pastor; of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries; also known as Grace Nation Liberation City.

You recall that the said the criminal acts of cyber-bullying, cyber-stalking, scandalous and libellous articles and comments against our client started by One Ms. Doris Ogala and co-horts; however, our interest in this press briefing is not on her and her laughable and gold digging story calculated to explot our client through cheap blackmail, taking into account the ongoing investigations and interventions of different law enforcement agencies. We would respectfully, allow the wheels of the law to take their full course in that regard.

It is however worrisome, that whilst the above remains inconclusive and under investigation, a disturbing and disparaging story began to make rounds, setting the social media space agog and trailing blaze again the personality of Our client.

It has come to our attention that an individual who identifies herself as Ms. Chi Okafor has been presenting herself online as the biological daughter of our Client (Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor, making false and misleading claims regarding his personal life and family relationships, alleging abandonment and neglect of paternal responsibilities on the part of our Client.

Ordinarily, our client decided not to join issue nor respondent to any characterless, Jobless agents of destruction in that he is already aware of where those who are using them trying to pull down his Ministry but he has decided to respond to the falsely claim by the said Miss. Chi that she is the biological daughter of our Client (Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor, so as to put the record staight.

We wish to make it categorically assertive and uneqvoically clear that those claims as alleged by the so called Ms. Chi Okafor are frantically untrue, misleading, malicious, inciting, and injurious to the personality and character of Our client.

But before we narrate the proper story, let me inform you that our client has written a warning letter to Martins Vincent Otse (Popularly Known As Verydarkman) who used his social media handles, such as, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube etc. has continuously harassed, defamed and incited members of the public against our client and threatened our client in the name of Activism, just to destroy him and his Ministry and satisfy his paymasters.

One wonders how an acclaimed activist unlawfully published an interview of a lady who claimed to be our client's biological daughter, which is "totally false" criminally defaming our client all over the internet, without having the decency to reach out to our client to hear his own side before publishing such malicious, self-serving contents all over the internet, just create content and cheap popularity having known that our client as a pastor may not response to him on social.

For the record, we wish to straighten out the facts, which the impostor has intentionally hidden, twisted,and perverted in other to ruin the goodwill our Client has built over the years in life and Ministry.

It is the instruction and brief of our Client that several years ago, early in his pastoral stage, a certain woman came up and alleged that she’s pregnant for our Client;being a responsible and a respected young gospel preacher, Our client accepted responsibility and decided to marry the lady in question. Shortly after that, the lady began to live a life unbecoming of a preacher’s wife, and unfortunately, she took in the second time.Our Client continued to shoulder the responsibility as the father in the pursuit of peace and unbroken home.

In the course of life, unfortunate ordeals befall our Client, who was kidnapped and kept away for about 50days or so. At that time, the kidnappers reached out to the supposed wife of Our Client for ransom, but she denied knowing our Client and at a point, the extended family members of our Client, intervened, raised money and gave the supposed wife to secure the release of our Client, her husband, unfortunately, the woman diverted the money and made a fool of the kidnappers.





By divine intervention and mercy, our client was released from his abductors without any help from the supposed wife, despite the larger families’intervention.

When our Client was released, he had misunderstanding with the supposed wife flowing from her neglect of him whilsthe was abducted, and in the heat of argument, Our client queried the sincerity of her love for him if she could not stand by him in trying moments. It was in the heat of that argument that the woman uttered a comment to our Client thus; "do you even think that children of this marriage are yours", and having made such assertion earlier, our client, attached weight on the second assertion and demanded for a DNA test.

Ladies and gentlemen, shockingly, the DNA test returned as negative, a testament that neither the first nor the second child belonged to Our Client. The certificate of that DNA test is with the Impostors’ mother and our client challenges the estranged wife to produce the said certificate or test result.

Consequently upon that fact, our client and the Impostors’ mother ended the supposed marriage and bothsevered personal ties following a DNA test that conclusively established that the children in question are not his biological children. The woman left with the Children of the marriage.

Despite this finding, and purely out of compassion and goodwill, Our Client has continued to provide support toward the children’s education and general welfare, up to the stage of their career in Canada and United Kingdom respectively. A gesture that should not be misrepresented as acknowledgment of paternity.

Gentle men of the Press, any assertion suggesting abandonment of a spouse or children by our Client is therefore false, misleading, disparaging, cyber bullying and defamatory.

Let us reiterate here for emphasis purposes that the ongoing public portrayal of Ms. Lilian Okafor and her sibling as our Client’s children, as well as the publication of statements alleging abandonment, constitute misrepresentation and libel. Such actions are damaging, misleading, and unacceptable.

Consequently, we formally demand the following:

A. Immediate retraction of all false, defamatory, and misleading statements published online or elsewhere concerning Our Client, followed by an apology in 2 national dailies, a copy of the apology be sent to the appropriate authorities.

B. Cessation and desistance from further presenting or implying any familial relationship with our Client.

C. Challenging the imposter to avail herself and her sibling for DNA test in the choice health facility in the absence of the prior DNA certificate with the other accounts.

D. theRemoval of all content that falsely associates him with claims of paternity or abandonment.

TAKE NOTICE that failure to comply with these demands may leave Our Client with no alternative but to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect his reputation and integrity.

This statement is issued to clarify the facts and to prevent further dissemination of falsehoods, a committed to upholding truth, dignity, and fairness.





Barr Maxwell Opara