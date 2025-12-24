Soldiers Foiled Kidnapping Attempts Along Benue-Enugu Expressway, Rescue Passengers

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE have foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Expressway in Benue State, rescuing several passengers and forcing the assailants to flee.

The incident occurred on 22 December 2025 at about 10:00pm following a distress call, prompting troops on routine patrol to mobilise swiftly to the Amoda axis in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed criminals had emerged from the bush and briefly occupied an existing checkpoint.

The assailants subsequently stopped two 18-seater commercial buses travelling from Jos, Plateau State, to Ibadan, Oyo State, and attempted to abduct all passengers; however, the timely intervention of troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE led to a firefight that compelled the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

In the initial encounter, 15 passengers were rescued and handed over to Nigerian Police Division, Otukpo, while six adults and four minors were declared missing, however, subsequent operations led to the rescue of additional five adults and all four minors now in custody of the Police Area Command, Otukpo, with search efforts ongoing to locate the remaining missing passenger.

Commenting on the development, the Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their prompt response and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Task Force unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property within its Area of Responsibility, stressing that sustained offensive operations, intelligence-led patrols, and coordinated engagements with sister security agencies would continue to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Major General Moses Gara, extends warm Christmas and Yuletide greetings to all Christian faithful within the Joint Operations Area, covering Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States. He prays that the season brings God’s abundant mercy, peace, and enduring joy to families and communities.

The Force Commander urges all believers to remain united, to shun all forms of violence, and to live by the noble virtues exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ of love, humility, tolerance, and compassion as a prerequisite for shared prosperity throughout the festive period and beyond.



