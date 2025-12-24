Nigerian Woman Arrested With 131 Grams Of Cocaine Concealed Inside Bread In India

Private detectives from the Central Crime Branch in India have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national for trafficking cocaine, concealing 121 grams of the drug inside bread loaves to evade detection.

As reported by The Times of India on Tuesday, police seized 121 grams of cocaine, valued at roughly ₹1.2 crore, from the accused, highlighting a growing trend of smugglers using everyday food items to transport narcotics.

The accused has been identified as Olajide Esther Iyanuoluwa. She arrived in New Delhi, India, last year on a student visa, but the investigation revealed she never enrolled in any educational institution.

Instead, she frequently shifted locations in Mumbai and its suburbs, including Ghatkopar (Gala Nagar), Ambawadi, and Nallasopara, allegedly engaging in drug trafficking.

Senior police officers said Olajide sourced the cocaine from a male associate in Mumbai and was instructed to personally deliver it to another Nigerian national in Bengaluru.

“She was directed to carry the drug herself and hand it over to another Nigerian national residing in Bengaluru. This was done to minimise suspicion and avoid courier-based interception,” an investigating officer revealed.

The CCB launched an operation after receiving a tip-off that a Nigerian woman was travelling by private bus from Mumbai to Bengaluru and was scheduled to meet a local drug peddler near Varthur. The accused was detained soon after arriving in the city.

During a search, officers discovered the cocaine hidden inside bread loaves packed alongside other food items in her backpack. Police said the loaves had holes drilled into them to conceal the narcotics.

Following Olajide’s statement, authorities conducted a follow-up operation near Varthur and arrested the intended recipient of the drugs. Officials said the Nigerian buyer was deported shortly after his arrest.

“The case shows how traffickers are constantly innovating ways, using common household items and food as cover,” a senior officer said, adding that the CCB has intensified surveillance on interstate drug movement networks.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace the larger supply chain and identify other associates involved in the racket. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone caught trafficking drugs.