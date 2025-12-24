Farouk Ahmed Handsover To Newly Appointed NMDPRA CEO

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says Farouk Ahmed, its erstwhile chief executive officer (CEO), has officially handed over to Saidu Mohammed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the event reinforces its commitment to continuity, accountability, and effective leadership.

“A formal Handover Ceremony marking the transition between the outgoing Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed and the incoming Authority Chief, Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed,” NMDPRA said.

“The event underscores our commitment to institutional continuity, accountability and effective leadership.”

On December 17, President Bola Tinubu nominated Mohammed as CEO of the authority, replacing Ahmed, who had resigned following allegations of economic sabotage and corruption.