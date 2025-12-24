Gov Fintiri Pardons Farmer Sentenced To Death For Killing Fulani Herdsman In ‘self-defence’





Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, has pardoned Sunday Jackson, a farmer sentenced to death for killing a man said to have attacked him on his farm.

Jackson was among three inmates granted a state pardon by the governor, while the sentences of five others were fully remitted as part of activities marking Christmas and the New Year.

Also, Joseph Eugene and Maxwell Ibrahim, held at medium-security custodial centres in Yola and Kaduna, were also granted pardon.

Those who have their sentences fully remitted are Joshua James Audo, Adamu Ibrahim, Mohammed Abubakar, Ibrahim Usman, and Saidu Abubakar, serving sentences in Numan and Jada custodial centres.

In a statement on Tuesday, Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, said Fintiri exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy following recommendations by the Adamawa state advisory council on prerogative of mercy.