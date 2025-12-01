Tuface Management Cries Out Over Artiste's Dwindling Fortunes After Marriage To Natasha

The management team of legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba has expressed serious concerns about internal conflicts and alleged interference affecting his career. Speaking on a recent Instagram Live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, they outlined incidents they claim have disrupted major international plans for the artiste.

One team member highlighted the importance of expanding into global markets, noting that many Nigerian entertainers are relocating for better earnings. “You go out there to make your money even if it’s 100,000 people listening the money is enough to sustain you,” he said, adding, “2Baba needs to recognise that this woman is bad for business.”

He stressed that while personal choices are respected, professional consequences should not be ignored. When asked about the involvement of the woman’s family, the management refrained from commenting, stating, “We don’t want to talk about family… this thing is deeper than what we’re seeing online.” One member shared disturbing personal experiences, admitting, “I’ve entered into their bedroom and seen things I’m not meant to see. Daddy Freeze, I need therapy with what I’ve seen.”

The team said their long-term goal has always been to elevate 2Baba to the stature of globally respected African music icons. “When I started working with 2Baba, my aim was for him to be larger. You can’t compare yourself to Burna Boy, but you can achieve what Angélique Kidjo has done. You can still do arenas,” one member explained.

They revealed that extensive international plans, including a UK tour, an African tour, stadium shows, and government-backed engagements in at least five countries, had been finalized but were abruptly halted.

According to the management, the disruption came from within: “But Natasha came and said no. We’re stamping everything down. We can’t move.”