Tinubu May Appoint Gen Chris Musa rtd As Next Minister For Defence

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa rtd is being positioned to likely take over as the new. Minister for Defence

This follows the resignation of current Minister for Defence Abubakar Badaru on Friday

Feelers reaching CKNNews have it that President Bola Tinubu is looking at the possibility of appointing Musa who retired few months ago to bring some stability to the military

The Presidency in announcing Badaru’s resignation claimed it was based on " health grounds "

Gen Musa was the guest of President Bola Tinubu today at Aso Rock in what many sees as preparation for his eventual announcement