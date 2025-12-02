Why I Dumped PDP...Governor Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level.





In a statement shared on his Instagram page late on Monday night, Adeleke confirmed that he submitted his resignation to party officials in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.





He stated, “Due to the ongoing crisis within the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (#OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the party leadership in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government on November 4, 2025.





Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke resignation letter. Credit: Instagram | aadeleke_01

“I thank the party and its many members and supporters for the opportunities they have provided me, first as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and now as Governor of Osun State.”





Earlier reports from the PDP state chapter indicated that Adeleke was unlikely to seek the party’s nomination for the 2026 governorship election unless the internal conflicts were resolved.





The leadership had expressed hope that a resolution, recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, could persuade him otherwise.





However, the party stated that Adeleke’s decision could change if the crises affecting the party are resolved and recognised by INEC within the commission’s timeline for the Osun governorship poll





PDP Reacts

TEXT OF A PRESS BRIEFING BY THE STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), OSUN STATE,

HON. SUNDAY BISI, ON DEVELOPMENTS RELATING TO THE PARTY’S UPCOMING GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARIES

Gentlemen of the Press,

Esteemed Leaders and Members of our Great Party,

Good people of Osun State,

We have invited you here today to brief you on developments within our party, particularly as they relate to the forthcoming governorship primaries earlier scheduled for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025.

As responsible managers of the mandate freely given to the PDP by the people of Osun State, it is important that we keep our members and the entire citizenry properly informed.

To begin with, we wish to reaffirm that His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has fully complied with all requirements set out in the PDP’s timetable for nomination.

He purchased and submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms within the stipulated window of October 13th to 25th, 2025, being the deadline for submission. His Excellency thereafter appeared before the duly constituted Screening Committee of our great party on Thursday, October 30th, 2025. He was screened, cleared without reservations, and issued a Certificate of Clearance in accordance with party procedures.

However, gentlemen of the press, soon after these pre-primary processes were concluded, the internal imbroglio rocking the national leadership of our party escalated. The suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers, officers who are statutorily central to the conduct of congresses, primaries, and the transmission of our candidate’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), created a level of uncertainty that directly impacted the planned schedule.

This crisis reached a point where the statutory ad-hoc ward and local government congresses, scheduled for November 24th and 29th respectively, could not hold. These are the very congresses where delegates to the primaries are elected. As you are all aware, the issues leading to these disruptions are presently before various courts across the country.

In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled. It is equally important to restate, for the record, that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the sole aspirant who purchased, submitted, and was duly screened in line with the party’s official timetable. However, because of the internal crisis rocking the national leadership of our party, the information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may not, any longer be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognized by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline.

While we acknowledge that the conduct of primaries rests exclusively with the National Secretariat of the PDP, when the current leadership crisis is finally resolved. We also recognize our responsibility to the good people of Osun State. As a party built on transparency and trust, it is only proper that we keep our members and the public abreast of these developments.

We assure you that the leadership of the party, both at the state and national levels, is working round the clock to ensure a lawful, workable, and timely resolution to the challenges at hand.

Thank you all for your attention.

God bless the Peoples Democratic Party.

God bless Osun State.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.