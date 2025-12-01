Breaking :Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar, Resigns

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds.

President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation. 

President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu. 

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course. 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال