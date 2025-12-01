Wike Reawards 14 Years Abandoned Apo-Karshi Road, Contractor Moves To Site

A new contractor, SCC Nigeria Limited, has begun work on the 13 kilometre Apo-Karshi road, replacing Messrs Kakatar Engineering Limited, which was sacked due to its inability to deliver the project.

Speaking after inspection of the work on Monday, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike said the road has been re-awarded to another company after being terminated due to prolonged non-performance by the previous contractor.

He said involving of another firm signals president Bola Tinubu commitment to providing dividends of democracy to people in Karish axis especially by relieving the people of hardship.

Recall that the road was awarded to Kakatar in 2011 at a contract sum of N6.4 billion, under former Minister, Bala Mohammed, with a 20 – month completion, but fourteen years on, the project is uncompleted.

On recovering the chunk amount that was paid to the contractor, Wike explained that he was not interested in going back to trace the process, saying the legal secretariat would decide the way forward.

He said, “When we came on board in 2023, one major project that was of very much concern was Apo-Karshi road, and that road was awarded sometimes in 2011. And a lot of variations had taken place before we came.

“So when we called the contractor, he agreed to go back to site and gave us a promise that within six months that project would be delivered.

“Unfortunately, it was a very big disappointment and therefore we had no choice but to terminate it and give to a more competent and serious contractor which is SCC.

And that had to be done through emergency because if we start all over with the procurement process, that might take like five, six months and then, rain will come in again and we start facing challenges.

“So because of the importance of that road, we felt that we have to relieve the hardship of the people there and then connect to Apo and Wassa. I think it’s a major decision we took and for the interest of the people of Abuja” Wike said.

He also inspected the ongoing earth work of over 14 kilometre Bwari-Chikakore- Kubwa road being handled by SCC Nigeria Limited.

Wike, also visited the Bazango dual carriageway road project in Kubwa, recently awarded under emergency consideration.