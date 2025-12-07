Travelling Benue Handball Team Attacked Robbers

Members of the Benue Buffalos Handball Team have reported a terrifying armed attack that occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 7, while the team was returning from the Ardova Premier Handball League in Lagos.

According to one of the players who spoke as both a passenger and a victim, the team’s official bus was ambushed by armed men shortly after passing Otukpo Road. The attackers, described as wielding guns and machetes, shot into the air before forcing the bus to stop.

“The moment our driver opened the door, one of them stabbed him in the leg,” the player recounted. “They ordered us to lie on the ground and searched us one by one. We were then led towards the bush. Everyone feared for their lives.”

The team reports that the attackers made away with several valuables, including mobile phones, sports canvases, jerseys, a JBL music player, cash, and personal belongings, some of the stolen phones reportedly contain sensitive personal and professional information important to players and staff.

The victims say the robbery was still ongoing when personnel of the Nigerian Army arrived at the scene. The assailants fled into the thick bush, taking the stolen items with them.

“If not for the quick arrival of the soldiers, we don’t know what else could have happened,” the player said. “But since it was night and the area was bushy, the robbers escaped with everything.”

Team Appeals to Government and Security Agencies

The Benue Buffalos described the incident as traumatic and are pleading with the government and relevant authorities to investigate the attack thoroughly.

“We are the official Benue State Handball Team representing the state at the national level,” the player emphasized. “We do not deserve to go through this. We are begging the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and help us recover our belongings.”

Many of the players affected are state sports council staff, students, regular workers, and a serving corps member. They say the losses have created both emotional and financial strain.

Concerns Over Transportation Safety

Team members also raised serious concerns about the condition of the Benue State Sports Council bus, which was carrying 18 players despite being a 14-seater vehicle.

“The bus is old and rickety, when the attack happened, we struggled to escape but the door wouldn’t open properly,” a victim explained. “If the vehicle were in better condition, the situation might not have been this bad.”

The players say they have endured poor transportation conditions for too long and hope this incident will serve as a wake up call to authorities responsible for sports development and athlete welfare in the state.

A Plea for Immediate Attention

The team expressed gratitude to individuals willing to help amplify their voices and called for urgent intervention.

“We apologize for how we’ve had to reach out,” the spokesperson added. “We just need someone to hear us. We’ve suffered quietly for too long. Sportsmen especially those outside football deserve better.”

Authorities have not yet released an official statement at the time of this report