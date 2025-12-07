Police Inspector Gunned Down at Benin Checkpoint

A police inspector was shot dead on Friday during a routine checkpoint operation in Edo State, with authorities launching an intense search for the gunmen.

According to the state police command, the fallen officer was attached to the Ekiadolor Area Command. The incident occurred around noon, when a black Lexus SUV with tinted windows — and apparently unregistered — drove up to a checkpoint in the city, refused to stop when signalled, and immediately came under suspicion.

As officers attempted further security screening, one occupant of the car allegedly opened fire at close range, fatally wounding the inspector, before the vehicle sped off. The inspector died on the spot.

State police spokesperson Moses Yamu (Chief Superintendent of Police) confirmed the attack and said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has ordered an all-out investigation, directing the deployment of all intelligence and operational units to track down the suspects.

Police have appealed to the public for any credible information — particularly sightings of a vehicle matching the description — that could lead to the assailants’ arrest. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across Edo State, especially with the holiday season approaching.

