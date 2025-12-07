Police Arrest Prime Suspect In Murder Of Retired Delta High Court Judge

The investigation into the brutal killing of a retired Delta State High Court judge, Ifeoma Okogwu (Rtd), has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of a security guard, Godwin Mngumi, 25, identified as the prime suspect. The arrest was confirmed by the state police command on Sunday morning.

According to the official statement by the Delta State Police, investigators from the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department tracked Mngumi to Anambra State. During the arrest, police recovered the late judge’s mobile phone from him — a key item believed to link him directly to the crime.

During interrogation, Mngumi reportedly admitted that he did not act alone. He confessed to inviting his friend, identified as Nnaji Obalum, and another yet-to-be-identified individual to the judge’s residence, where the fatal attack was carried out. The police have since arrested Obalum, and a manhunt is underway for the third suspect.

Justice Okogwu was discovered dead at her home in Asaba on Sunday, November 24, 2025. Her brother reportedly found her body in the sitting room, with her hands and legs tied, and her mouth gagged with a wrapper. The house had been completely ransacked, indicating a violent and premeditated attack.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of another guard on duty, but the prime suspect — at the time believed to be missing — was now tracked, leading to the latest arrests.

The Commissioner of Police for Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and thorough investigation. He has also called on members of the public to come forward with any information that may help bring all perpetrators to justice.

Authorities reassure the public that the investigation will leave “no stone unturned,” and those found responsible will face the full weight of the law.

The arrest and unfolding case have sparked public outcry across Delta State and beyond. Many citizens and legal practitioners are raising urgent questions about the vetting of private security personnel — especially those assigned to protect high-profile individuals — and calling for stricter regulation to prevent similar tragedies.

For now, the spotlight is on the police as they move to ensure justice for Justice Okogwu and to restore public confidence in the safety of residential security arrangements.