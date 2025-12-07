Insecurity: US Congressmen Visits Nuhu Ribadu ( Pictures, Video )

 INSECURITY :NSA NUHU RIBADU RECEIVES US CONGRESSMEN 

"This morning, I received a U.S. Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, D.C., on shared security priorities.

The delegation included Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. Norma Torres, Rep. Scott Franklin, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, and Rep. Riley M. Moore.




U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Richard Mills, also attended, reflecting the importance both nations attach to this engagement.

Discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening Nigeria–U.S. strategic security partnership.

I'm optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security."

