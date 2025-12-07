Coup : Soldiers Takeover Power In Benin Republic, President’s Whereabouts Unknown

A military coup is currently under way in Benin, according to information obtained by CKNNews early Sunday.

The coup attempt began in the early hours of Sunday, sources said, with an attack on President Patrice Talon’s residence in the capital Porto-Novo.

Soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri then took over the national television station and declared that Talon had been “removed from office”.

This is coming few weeks after a similar incident in Guinea-Bissau 

More details later

Video Of the coup plotters



