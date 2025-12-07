Crashed Alpha Jet : Airforce Commends Two Pilots For Exemplary Conducts( Pictures )

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) commends the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight on 6 December 2025, at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has praised the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which prevented loss of life. He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.





The NAF further acknowledges the prompt, coordinated and highly professional response of its personnel, including Search and Rescue teams, Fire and Crash Response units, and medical practitioners, who swiftly secured the area and ensured the safety and wellbeing of the aircrew. Their dedication, teamwork and sacrifice reflect the unwavering commitment to service that the NAF is known for.

This incident also underscores the inherent risks associated with aviation operations, particularly in military environments where airpower projection demands increased flying activities, complex missions and sustained readiness. It serves as a reminder of the courage and devotion to duty exhibited daily by NAF personnel who willingly operate in high-risk conditions to secure the nation. These men and women, through their relentless sacrifice and professionalism, deserve the utmost honour and respect.

The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its steadfast adherence to stringent safety standards and operational excellence. The NAF remains committed to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate.