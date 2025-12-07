Several Mutilated Bodies Discovered At Makeshift Mortuary In Owerri, Police Declares Hotel Owner Wanted

The Imo State Police Command has declared Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, a hotelier, wanted following the discovery of several decomposed and mutilated bodies at his private mortuary.

The raid, conducted on Saturday, 6th December 2025, was part of intensified efforts to curb kidnapping, violent crimes, and organ-harvesting along the Owerri–Aba Expressway.

Speaking on the operation, the state police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said:

“A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected. At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.”

The high-powered raid was led by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, and included the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu, Chief Pathologist Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu, members of the Ngor Okpala Vigilante Group, and the Ngor Okpala LGA chairman, Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

Following the discoveries, the State government has ordered the immediate closure of both the hotel and the mortuary. Okoye added that forensic experts have documented and secured evidence from the premises. CP Danjuma assured the public:

“All accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.”

The Imo Police Command also confirmed that maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway to ensure the safety of travelers during the holiday season.