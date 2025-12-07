CDS Oluyede Visits Brave NAF Alpha Jet Pilots

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye, on Sunday, 7 December 2025, visited the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots recuperating at the 063 NAF Hospital, Abuja, following their safe ejection from an Alpha Jet during a post-inspection functional check flight emergency at NAF Base Kainji. During the visit, the pilots narrated the sequence of the emergency procedures undertaken, marked by deliberate and professional decision-making. The CDS and CDI commended the pilots for their courage and their decisive effort to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting, averting what could have been catastrophic.

They praised the pilots’ gallantry as reflective of the highest standards of military aviation and the Armed Forces’ commitment to protecting civilian lives.

Accompanied by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the CDS received a briefing from the CAS, who commended the Alpha Jet maintenance crew, particularly the specialists responsible for the Aircraft Assisted Escape System. He noted that the successful deployment of the ejection seats played a pivotal role in safeguarding the pilots’ lives.

The CAS also reaffirmed that the wellbeing of the pilots remains a top priority as they continue to recover.

While the pilots recuperate, the Nigerian Air Force reassures Nigerians of its unwavering dedication to duty, safety and the protection of all citizens, as its personnel continue to demonstrate professionalism, vigilance and commitment across all operations.