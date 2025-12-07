Abductors Release Another Set Of 100 Kidnapped School Girls In Niger

The Federal Government has secured the release of 100 pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The development was reported by TVC News and Channels Television on Sunday, though federal authorities were yet to issue an official statement as of press time.

Gunmen had attacked the remote community on November 21, storming the school around 2 am on motorbikes and operating for nearly three hours.

They abducted 315 people, including 303 students and 12 teachers.

About 50 pupils managed to escape within the first 24 hours and were reunited with their families, leaving 265 victims in captivity.







