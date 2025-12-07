Man Beaten To Death For Sleeping With Boss’ Wife At Victoria Garden Estate Lagos

A young man from Plateau State identified simply as Nengak, has been reportedly beaten to death by a mob in Lagos State after he was caught “sleeping” with the wife of his employer.

According to reports sent by one Bitrus Idi who claims to be a close friend of the deceased, Nengak worked as a security man for a family in the highbrow Victoria Garden City in Lagos.

Idi said Nengak who was in his early 20s, was more like a general servant who did everything in the house including cooking, washing cars and taking the couple’s children to school.

Idi said from what he gathered, the man of the house was hardly at home as he was always travelling outside the country

“Being a handsome, strong and hardworking young guy, his master’s wife had a crush on him and began inviting him for other duties outside what he was employed to do,” Idi said.

Idi said the affair had been going on for months before the man of the house discovered through a CCTV camera he set up after getting rumours that his wife was sleeping with their houseboy.

“On the day Nengak was beaten to death, the man had pretended that he was traveling outside Lagos. Unknown to Nengak, the man had installed CCTV and had gotten enough evidence.

“So that day, he told the wife he was traveling but had invited area boys to hang around the house. As usual, the madam called Nengak to their master bedroom and it was in the process that the man and his gang bust in and caught them red handed.

“They beat Nengak to death and till now, the case is still to be filed as we have nobody to fight for him. Nengak’s corpse is still in the mortuary and the police have said we must pay for autopsy and other things,” Idi said.



