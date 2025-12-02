Tony Elumelu Cancels 2025 TOE All White Party In Honor Of Late Workers

The organisers of the annual TOE All-White Party have announced the cancellation of the 2025 edition, originally scheduled for December 23. 

According to the statement, the decision follows the recent fire incident that claimed several lives. 



The hosts said this year will be dedicated to honouring the victims and extending support to affected families.

The chief host of the annual event is Chairman of Heirs Group Mr Tony Elumelu

It will be recalled that some staff of the group died in a fire incident in Lagos leading to the cancellation of several scheduled of Mr Elumelu who had to cancel his trip to the United States of America 



