Tinubu Appoints Okowa , Masari , Anyim ,Others As 2027 Campaign Coodinators

President Tinubu appoints Okowa, as South-South Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The President has inaugurated the Renewed Hope Initiative Committees across the six geopolitical zones of the country, as part of efforts to further promote his vision and political agenda nationwide.





The exercise, chaired on behalf of the President by Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, saw the appointment of the following zonal coordinators:

• South-South: HE Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

• North-East: HE Isah Yuguda

• North-West: HE Aminu Bello Masari

• South-East: Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim

• South-West: Oladipupo Oyinbande

• North-Central: HE Tanko Al-Makura