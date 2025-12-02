NUPRC Opens Bid For Multi Billion Dollars Oil Blocs

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has officially launched the 2025 Licensing Round Portal br2025.nuprc.gov.ng aiming to attract $10 billion in fresh investments and add 2 billion barrels to Nigeria’s national oil reserves over the next decade
The Commission Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, announced at a press conference on Monday, December 1, 2025 🎙️, that 50 oil and gas blocks are now on offer across onshore, swamp/shallow water, frontier basins, and deepwater terrain
Breakdown of the blocks:
• 15 Onshore
• 19 Shallow Water
• 15 Frontier Assets
• 1 Deepwater Block
Engineer Komolafe noted that when fully developed, these blocks can deliver an estimated 400,000 barrels per day
The NUPRC highlighted key objectives of the 2025 Licensing Round, including:
📈 Boosting Nigeria’s reserves
🔧 Increasing production capacity
🔥 Expanding gas utilisation
👷🏽♂️👷🏾♀️ Creating thousands of jobs
🤝 Enhancing indigenous participation