NUPRC Opens Bid For Multi Billion Dollars Oil Blocs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has officially launched the 2025 Licensing Round Portal  br2025.nuprc.gov.ng aiming to attract $10 billion in fresh investments and add 2 billion barrels to Nigeria’s national oil reserves over the next decade 

The Commission Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, announced at a press conference on Monday, December 1, 2025 🎙️, that 50 oil and gas blocks are now on offer across onshore, swamp/shallow water, frontier basins, and deepwater terrain

Breakdown of the blocks:

• 15 Onshore 

• 19 Shallow Water 

• 15 Frontier Assets 

• 1 Deepwater Block 

Engineer Komolafe noted that when fully developed, these blocks can deliver an estimated 400,000 barrels per day

The NUPRC highlighted key objectives of the 2025 Licensing Round, including:

📈 Boosting Nigeria’s reserves

🔧 Increasing production capacity

🔥 Expanding gas utilisation

👷🏽‍♂️👷🏾‍♀️ Creating thousands of jobs

🤝 Enhancing indigenous participation


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال