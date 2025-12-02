Report Celebrities, Others With Police Escorts..President Spokesman Bwala

The Presidency has called on Nigerians to actively help monitor compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to withdraw police escorts for VIPs.

The appeal was made by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, during an interview on TVC on Sunday, where he highlighted the administration’s commitment to enforcing the order and urged citizens to document any violations.

“If you identify a celebrity, a private sector person, or any individual who has police against the executive order of the president, as much as you can, capture evidence, whether a photograph or video,” Bwala said.

The Special Adviser clarified that the withdrawal does not apply to all government officials. “The order of the president to withdraw police from VIPs is not all-encompassing. There are critical people in government who will still have one form of security or another,” he explained.

Bwala added that other security agencies, such as the State Security Service (SSS) and Civil Defence, would provide protection where necessary.

“It could be SSS, Civil Defence, and not the police who will be there to help you. But police have no business being with you,” he said.

The directive reflects the administration’s ongoing efforts to rationalise the use of police resources and ensure that the force focuses on public safety rather than VIP protection.



