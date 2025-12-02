NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Unauthorised Journey

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to desist from travelling without authorisation in order to prevent avoidable dangers on the highway during the service year.

The service’s Director-General Brig Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, said this in Edo State while addressing 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps members at the Orientation Camp.

The DG, in a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Gbenga Fanegane, admonished the corps members to take responsibility for their personal security by being vigilant at their places of primary assignment as well as avoiding night journeys.

“Always get correct information, and establish facts before circulating the same on social media platforms.

“Also, abstain from social vices such as cultism, cyber crimes, thuggery and other negative acts that could jeopardise your personal safety.”

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Dr Ifeoma Frances Ben-Ushie, expressed appreciation to the Director General for providing the enabling environment for corps members and officials at the camp.



