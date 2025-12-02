Nasarawa State Ready To Establish State Police

The Nasarawa State Government has expressed its readiness to establish a state Police Force if the country’s constitution allows it.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Security and Sundry Matters, CP Usman Baba (Rtd), during a ministerial briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the commissioner, the state government has prioritized security since its inception in 2019, providing consistent support to security agencies, including operational vehicles, equipment and logistics.

He emphasized that Governor Abdullahi Sule is committed to ensuring the state is safe for investors and peaceful for its citizens.

The commissioner also highlighted measures taken to ensure the safety of schools, worship centres, and other vulnerable areas.

“Whenever there is any security issue in any part of the state, the governor will keep in touch with the heads of security agencies and will not rest until the problem is tackled.”

“So, because the government wants the state to be safe to attract investors and ensure peace, we are more than ready to establish the State Police Force when the law allows it,” Baba added.

He stated that security personnel have been deployed to man schools in areas considered black spots and major worship centres in the state capital and all 13 local government areas.

On kidnapping, the commissioner assured that the government is working with security agencies, vigilantes and neighbourhood watch to tackle the menace.

He warned that the state will soon become “hot” for kidnappers, and those caught will face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, also spoke at the briefing, urging the public to support the fight against criminality and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He emphasized that security is everyone’s responsibility and called on communities to take ownership of facilities and protect them against vandals and saboteurs.