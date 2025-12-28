Seven Wedding Travelers Auto Crash In Gombe





Seven persons from Lawanti village in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State have lost their lives in a tragic motor accident on Saturday along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway.

The deceased, identified as Gambo Abbo (35), Umalkhairi (18), Rabiu Abubakar (28), Fatuma Hassan (28), Amal Abubakar (3), Adamu Bello (4) and Zara’u Alhaji (27), were reportedly on their way to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend a wedding ceremony.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described it as a painful and devastating loss, not only to the affected families but also to the entire Lawanti community in Akko LGA and the state at large.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor said the untimely death of such precious souls had deeply touched the hearts of all, adding that no words could adequately console families who had lost loved ones under such tragic circumstances.

Governor Yahaya commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the District Head of Jalingo, Bello Hassan Babangida, who lost his sister and niece; Idris Lawanti Maigari, who lost his daughter; and Idris A. Isah Lawanti, the councillor representing Akko Ward, who also lost close relatives.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the bereaved families, relatives and the entire Lawanti community the strength, patience and fortitude to bear the immense loss, and that He envelop the departed souls in His mercy.

The governor also prayed that Allah forgive their shortcomings, accept their good deeds and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.



