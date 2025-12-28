CKN , Brig Gen Oludare Oni , Prof Adejoke Adekoya , Others Bag Honors At OSSOSA 45Th Founders Day Anniversary ( Pictures)

 Ojota Secondary School Old Students Association at the weekend held the 45th founders day anniversary of the school in Lagos 

The event was attended was attended by Alumnus of the school both within and outside the country 

Founded in 1980 as a co-educational institution,  the school has grown in leaps and bounds in shaping the lives of thousands of students who had the privilege of passing through the school 

It was a day for celebration and interactions

The National and Global President of OSSOSA Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN ) in his welcome address thanked members of the Association for the dedication to uplifting the basic ideals of the school

He acknowledged the pivotal roles they're playing in moving the school forward through their supports and projects 

He asked them to continue on that stride

The keynote address was delivered by the first Vice Principal of the school Mrs Awogbemi who recently turned 85 years 

She congratulated tye staff , students and old students of the school on their anniversary 

He went down memory lane to acknowledged the wonderful time she spent as a tutor and vice Principal of the school 

The highlight of the event was the awards bestowed on seven Alumnus of the school for the sterling achievements in the various disciplines 

Over 23 sets were represented at the event 

The awardees are 

2025 OSSOSA Merit Awardees 


1. Mr Sati Kassam ( Service To The Nation) 83 set

2. Dr Odaro Osayande ( Academics ) 84 set

3. Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( Leadership ) 84 set

4. Barr Muyiwa Falode ( Service To OSSOSA ) 85 set

5. Brig Gen Oludare Oni ( Service To The Nation) 87 set

6. Dr Edobor Osaro Pius ( Business) 1988 set

7. Prof Adekoya Iromini Modinat Adejoke ( Academics ) 1993 set



Pictures















