Billionaire Businessman Nuel Ojei Dies At 74

Prominent businessman and multi-billionaire, Dr Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei, widely known as Nuel Ojei, died Sunday evening in Isele-Uku, Delta State, his hometown, a family source said

The source said Nuel, 74, complained of chest pain suddenly and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Asaba at around 5:30 pm.

Confirming the sad development, a statement issued on behalf of the family by his son, Chuks Nicholas Ojei, described the loss as a profound shock and an irreplaceable personal tragedy.

“Words cannot fully capture the depth of our pain at this moment, as we struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who was not only our father but our strength, teacher, and moral compass”, the statement read.

Born 23rd May, 1951, Ojei grew up in Lagos, where he completed his early education before moving to Delta State to further his studies. He attended Issele-Uku Technical College, Issele-Uku, where he obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Business Administration and Management between 1970 and 1972. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and national economic development, he was later awarded an honorary doctorate by Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State.

Following his formal education, Ojei began his professional career in 1973 as a Sales Executive with Rutam Motors Limited, a subsidiary of the Ibru Group. His diligence, discipline, and strong understanding of business operations quickly distinguished him, and he rose to the position of Sales Manager. In 1976, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, he resigned from paid employment to establish his own automobile service business.

In March 1977, Ojei expanded his professional scope by entering the insurance industry when he joined Unity Kapital Assurance Plc. Through consistent performance and strategic insight, he advanced within the company and eventually became a Director, further strengthening his profile as a versatile and forward-thinking business leader.

As his business interests continued to grow across multiple sectors, Ojei took a strategic step in 1989 by founding Nuel Ojei Holdings Limited (NOH) to consolidate and effectively manage his expanding enterprises.

Dr Ojei was widely celebrated as a visionary Nigerian industrialist, business magnate, and mentor, whose influence cut across several sectors of the economy. As Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuel Ojei Holdings Ltd, he built enduring enterprises that provided employment, nurtured talent, and contributed significantly to national development.

Beyond business, the late Dr Ojei was admired for his discipline, resilience, and uncommon wisdom, qualities that earned him respect within corporate circles and the wider society. He was known for leading with humility and compassion, while maintaining a reputation for integrity and excellence.

To many protégés and associates, he was a rare mentor who invested deeply in people, building lives as much as institutions. To his family, he was described as a loving father whose counsel and values shaped generations.

Though his death marks the end of an illustrious chapter, the family noted that his legacy will endure through the institutions he established, the lives he touched, and the principles he upheld throughout his lifetime.

Ojei is survived by his children, extended family members, and a wide network of friends, associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond.

The family has appealed for prayers and support during this period of mourning, adding that details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.



