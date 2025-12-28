Gov Makinde Replies Fayose , Show Evidence Of N50bn Tinubu’s Payment

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has challenged former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose to produce evidence backing his allegation that he collected ₦50 billion from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Ibadan explosion.

Makinde described the claim as baseless and reckless, insisting that: • No such payment was received

• No secret transaction took place

• Fayose must prove his allegation or retract it

The governor’s response comes days after Fayose publicly accused him and dared him to deny it—escalating what has now become a full-blown political exchange.

As of now: • No documentary proof has been presented

• No official confirmation from the Federal Government

• The matter remains allegation vs denial

Nigerian politics never lacks drama—but facts will decide this one.



