Gov Makinde Replies Fayose , Show Evidence Of N50bn Tinubu’s Payment

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has challenged former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose to produce evidence backing his allegation that he collected ₦50 billion from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Ibadan explosion.
Makinde described the claim as baseless and reckless, insisting that: • No such payment was received
• No secret transaction took place
• Fayose must prove his allegation or retract it
The governor’s response comes days after Fayose publicly accused him and dared him to deny it—escalating what has now become a full-blown political exchange.
As of now: • No documentary proof has been presented
• No official confirmation from the Federal Government
• The matter remains allegation vs denial
Nigerian politics never lacks drama—but facts will decide this one.