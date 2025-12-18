Senate President Akpabio Hosts US Ambassador , Seeks More Robust Diplomatic Relationship

 The US Ambassador to Nigeria has paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio 

This was Senator Akpabio’s  post on his verified social media handle on the visit

"Earlier today, I received in courtesy, the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jnr, where we expressed our desire for a more robust diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the United States of America.

Nigeria and America share goal of operating a democratic system as Nigeria's democracy was modelled after the American system and therefore there is the  need to nurture and preserve it.


I told the Envoy, that these are very difficult times for our dear country but I'm happy that my colleagues are here and we are having this engagement. 

This is a visit we have been looking forward to inorder to have an overview of the current situation between our two countries."

