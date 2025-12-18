More Trouble For Malami As EFCC Raids Kebbi, Abuja Homes

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have raided the offices and private residences of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in Abuja and Kebbi State.

The raids were confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Malami’s media aide, Mohammed Doka.

According to Doka, the raid came shortly after Malami’s office publicly referenced Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report.

Doka claimed that the raid was for the purpose of seizing Chapter 9 of the report.

He accused the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, of bias and demanded his recusal from matters relating to him.

He described the timing and scope of the raids as troubling, raising questions about the motive, legality and intent behind the action.

The Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry was established by the Federal Government in 2021 to investigate allegations of corruption, abuse of office and mismanagement of recovered assets within the EFCC, particularly during the tenure of former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The panel submitted its report to the Presidency in November 2021. However, the document has largely remained unpublished, with only limited excerpts referenced in official and media circles.

Chapter 9 of the report has since become a focal point of controversy, as it is said to contain findings and recommendations relating to the roles of senior government officials, including Malami, during his time as supervising minister of the EFCC.

In recent days, Malami’s office cited the contents of the chapter to challenge the impartiality of the current EFCC leadership and formally demanded that the chairman recuse himself from any investigation or proceeding involving the former AGF.

Reacting to the raids, Malami’s camp described the development as “deeply alarming,” alleging that it amounted to intimidation and retaliation following the public call for recusal.

The statement warned that the safety of Malami and his staff had been compromised and placed Nigerians and the international community on notice over any potential harm arising from what it described as a troubling pattern of conduct.

Malami’s office also challenged the EFCC to clarify the legal basis for searches allegedly centred on a specific chapter of a judicial commission report, questioning why due process was not followed if the investigation was lawful and free of bias.

Amid the controversy, the former AGF called on civil society organisations, professional bodies and human rights groups to pressure the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to release the full Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report, particularly Chapter 9.

According to the statement, making the report public would promote transparency, strengthen accountability and restore public confidence in ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

Reaffirming his position, Malami said he remains willing to submit himself to a neutral and lawful process before a court of competent jurisdiction, insisting that raids and media trials cannot substitute for due process and the rule of law.

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC had yet to issue an official response to the allegations surrounding the raids.







